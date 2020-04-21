Spotify rolls out curated podcast playlists

Washington D.C.[USA], April 21 (ANI): In a bid to make the platform a podcast tastemaker, Spotify on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out human-curated podcast playlists.

According to The Verge, three of such playlists will be released by the music streaming platform in six countries that include Germany, America, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Each of the three playlists will be localized according to the audience of the countries and curators of each location will be populated.

The Verge further reported that Spotify had hired professional podcast curators from different parts of the world to curate the podcast playlists.(ANI)

