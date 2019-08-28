This could be the upcoming Google Pixel 4!

California [USA], August 28 (ANI): Pictures of Google's unreleased Pixel 4 flagship smartphone have reportedly leaked via Telegram, showing off the first Android 10 device.

As XDA Developers reports, the new images appear to have come from an employee working at Sprint. Based on the images, Google Pixel 4 may ditch the two-tone back glass cover in favour of a single colour finish on glass. A square camera module, housing dual cameras is seen at the back.

The images show off a black colour version, but more colours are expected when the phone launches officially in October. The purported smartphone doesn't appear to follow the notch-trend, while the top bezel has space for face unlock tech and Soli gesture-control radar. (ANI)

