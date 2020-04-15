This is how social distancing has brought a shift in Spotify streaming

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): With lockdowns keeping people indoors, there has been a basic change in the way people are nowadays using their computers, mobile phones, smart devices like Amazon Alexa and televisions for getting their daily dose of music and news.

Some shifts in usage witnessed by the audio streaming platform Spotify include:

1. Streaming of news podcasts has increased

With many people refraining from accessing news through print formats to avoid transmission of coronavirus which spread through contact, many of them have switched to online streaming. Acknowledging the spike in online news streaming Spotify has a COVID-19 hub to help users get all information in one place.

2. Listeners are more in the mood for 'chill' music

Listeners are these days consuming more of chilled out melodies as compared to earlier times. More acoustical and less energy music is being listened to by users currently and thus the app has many such playlists under its chill shelf.

3. Playlist collaboration brings people together

With more people spending time at home, many of them are sharing their playlists with their loved ones and are introducing their near ones to new and their favourite music. This is bringing people closer though from a distance.

4. Livestream concerts witness a spike

With coronavirus putting many concerts to halt, many of the artists are currently live streaming concerts. Getting a concert-like experience at home many music buffs are also attending such virtual concerts on Spotify.

With the lockdown shuttering other entertainment options like movie theatres, malls, and adventure parks, music seems to be the last resort for many who are trying to keep themselves motivated and uplifted the challenging times. (ANI)

