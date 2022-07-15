Thousands of users back on Twitter following outage

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Twitter was hit by a significant outage that lasted for around 40 minutes worldwide on Thursday evening. Many users reported seeing "over capacity" and "this page is unavailable" error messages.

Some users are still facing this glitch on the micro-blogging site. However, Twitter support took to their official Twitter handle and stated that they are trying to fix the problem in the interim. They wrote, "Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we're working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us."





According to Reuters, the outage affected nearly 2,000 users as of 9 am ET, down from the peak of 50,000 incidents an hour earlier. Reuters further mentioned that this data is available on the outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Notably, the incident comes shortly after Twitter requested a Delaware court to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to complete the purchase of the firm and sued Musk for breaching his agreement to buy the company.

Twitter had suffered another widespread outage in February that it blamed on a software glitch. In the previous year, other social media firms have also experienced outages, with Meta Platforms' WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger being unavailable to billions of users for about six hours in October. (ANI)

