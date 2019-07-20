TikTok is testing multiple features to make it more Instagram-like

Los Angeles [USA], July 20 (ANI): TikTok is on a spree of testing new features inspired by rival Instagram. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong who likes to fiddle with beta version of apps to report new features and updates revealed a ton of possible additions to the app.

Based on her tweets, TikTok is working on a grid feed layout, similar to Instagram's Explore tab. A dedicated Discover tab is also expected to be in the works.

Other features which may release to the public include Suggested Users in search page, Like and download count on videos, Send To option in Share UI for WhatsApp sharing, account switcher, and more. (ANI)

