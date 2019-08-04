TikTok-parent says smartphone won't launch in the US

Beijing [China], August 3 (ANI): Viral social video app TikTok's parent company ByteDance has announced that its purported plans of entering the smartphone business will not be for the users in the US.

A ByteDance spokesperson told Forbes that reports of smartphone development refer to a continuation of plans that were in place before the company started working with China-based smartphone manufacturer Smartisan.

The company does not have plans to compete with flagship smartphones from top players such as the iPhone or Galaxy phones. The focus is instead on Smartisan's existing customer base in China. (ANI)

