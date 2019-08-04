Representative image
TikTok-parent says smartphone won't launch in the US

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Beijing [China], August 3 (ANI): Viral social video app TikTok's parent company ByteDance has announced that its purported plans of entering the smartphone business will not be for the users in the US.
A ByteDance spokesperson told Forbes that reports of smartphone development refer to a continuation of plans that were in place before the company started working with China-based smartphone manufacturer Smartisan.
The company does not have plans to compete with flagship smartphones from top players such as the iPhone or Galaxy phones. The focus is instead on Smartisan's existing customer base in China. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:38 IST

Tesla releases patch for 'dog mode' bug

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Tesla has swiftly released a software patch for the 'dog mode' in its electric car after an owner reported about a bug that didn't allow the mode to work properly.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:35 IST

Say hello to 'WhatsApp and Instagram from Facebook'

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Years after acquiring today's popular social apps WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook is ready to give them a stamp of its ownership.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:31 IST

Amazon now lets you opt-out of human review of Alexa recordings

California [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After Apple, Amazon has reportedly added the option for users to choose if they want their conversations with Alexa to be reviewed by humans for quality control.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:13 IST

The Boring Company to be launched in China

California [USA], August 3 (ANI): Tesla founder Elon Musk has announced his plans of launching his tunneling and transportation startup, The Boring Company, in China later this month.

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:45 IST

Researchers discover ultra-thin wearable electronic device

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Researchers have discovered a multifunctional ultra-thin wearable electronic device that is imperceptible to the wearer.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:15 IST

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify abusive content

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook has announced that it will make two algorithms open-source which it uses to identify abusive or harmful content on its platform.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:14 IST

Pinterest reaches 300 million monthly active users milestone

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Internet's scrapbook, Pinterest, has reached 300 million user milestone, as recorded in its Q2 2019 report.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:12 IST

YouTube TV free trial extended to two weeks: Report

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): If you haven't signed up for YouTube TV yet, you can avail the benefit of having an extended free trial period.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:50 IST

'Facebook is spying on you', reminds Edward Snowden

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US' mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:49 IST

Facebook patent reveals probable plan of inserting ads in Messenger chats

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Facebook may be planning to show you ads during your personal conversation with someone on Messenger, a freshly published patent has revealed.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Apple suspends Siri 'quality control' program over privacy concerns

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Apple has reportedly suspended its Siri grading program, in response to a recent report by The Guardian that fanned privacy concerns.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:40 IST

Google Pixel users will be able to tap on screen for emergency help

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): Google is making it easier for users in difficult situations to communicate their need for emergency assistance without speaking to an operator. The new feature will allow those in a dangerous or emergency situation to simply tap on their screen to seek immediate help

