Tumblr began process of removing reblogs of terminated content

New York [US], May 5 (ANI): Updating the platform's hate speech policy, Tumblr on Monday announced that it has begun the process of removing all reblogs of terminated content.

The platform announced that it has begun the process of removing all reblogs of terminated content.m also stated that the majority of blogs it previously suspended for 'blatantly violating' the policies were Nazi-related blogs.

"In our own research, and from your helpful reports, we found that much of the existing hate speech stemmed from blogs that have actually already been terminated. While their original posts were deleted upon blog termination, the content of those posts still lived on in reblogs. Those reblogs rarely contained the kind of counter-speech that serves to keep hateful rhetoric in check, so we're changing how we deal with them," Tumblr said in a statement.

"We identified nearly a thousand blogs that were previously suspended for blatantly violating our policies against hate speech. Most of them were Nazi-related blogs. Earlier this week, we began the process of removing all reblogs stemming from the original posts on those previously suspended blogs--that's approximately 4.47M reblogs being removed from Tumblr," it added. (ANI)

