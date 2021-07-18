Tumblr's parent company to buy popular podcast app Pocket Casts

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Automattic, the parent company of Tumblr and WordPress.com will soon be acquiring the popular podcast app- Pocket casts from a collective of public radio groups, including NPR and BBC Studios.

According to Tech Crunch co-founders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson will remain in charge of the Pocket Casts team.

"As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favourite podcasts (or find something new)," a WordPress.com blog post states.



"We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts," the statement further read.

If you are tech-savvy you must be aware of the advancement in the blogging experience, this move will bring on. As per Tech Crunch, both blogs and podcasts use RSS feeds for distribution, so integrating the two platforms is going to be a good move by the company.

However, Automattic didn't disclose how much it will pay for Pocket Casts.

Earlier this year, Spotify-owned Anchor teamed up with WordPress.com to turn written material into podcasts via text-to-speech tech. (ANI)

