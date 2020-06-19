TwitchCon San Diego cancelled due to coronavirus

Washington D.C. [US], June 19 (ANI): TwitchCon San Diego has been cancelled due to the concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The event in San Diego was scheduled to take place from September 25 to September 27.

TwitchCon is run by streaming platform Twitch. Earlier in March, TwitchCon Amsterdam was cancelled because of the pandemic.

"In March, we made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam. Over the past few months, we have continued to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic with TwitchCon San Diego weighing on our minds," TwitchCon said in a statement on Twitter.

"Due to restrictions on large gatherings and ongoing concerns for the health and safety of our community, the Twitch team and the local San Diego community, we have decided to cancel TwitchCon San Diego this fall," the statement added. (ANI)

