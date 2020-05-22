Twitter brings 'Retweets with comments' feature for Android, web users

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Days after rolling out a feature for iOS users to see retweets with comments, Twitter on Thursday made the feature available for Android and web users.

The company on May 13 announced the feature for iOS devices. "There's now more to the conversation behind the Retweet count. On iOS, tapping into any Tweet, then tapping "Retweets" will show you the Retweets with comments," the company had tweeted.

Announcing the functionality for Android and web user, the company wrote: "Now on Android and web -- see Retweets with comments by tapping the Retweet count when you tap into a Tweet!"

Tapping on the word "Retweets" will take the user to a new page, allowing the user to see two columns, one showing retweets with comments and the other showing retweets without the comments. (ANI)

