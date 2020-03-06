Twitter celebrates International Women's Day with #EveryWoman

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In order to celebrate Women's Day this year, Twitter has launched a special emoji that is activated with the hashtag #EveryWoman.

This new inclusion comes amid an 87% growth in conversations in India during the past few months regarding Women's Day and women's empowerment when compared to the same months in 2019 (Jan 1 - Feb 25).

Globally, there have been 125 million Tweets about feminism and equality over the past three years and the spike in such conversations is closely tied to the occasion of International Women's Day.

Maya Hari, the Vice President, Asia Pacific at Twitter said, "At Twitter, we see incredibly vibrant and diverse voices on our platform, from those engaging in joyful everyday conversations to strong women who raise awareness about issues that matter. Through#EveryWoman, we want to highlight every shade and every kind of Indian woman, and honour those who are transforming how we are perceived in the workplace and beyond."

Honouring #EveryWoman's voice on the platform, Twitter India is celebrating these five inspiring women:

1) #VoiceOfChange: Chinmayi Sripaada @Chinmayi



Tamil playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada is a #VoiceOfChange on Twitter. She uses this voice to talk about harassment in the entertainment industry while bringing to the fore stories of women from across India.

"Twitter is the mic that marginalised sections of society never had before. The platform has given the ability to women to use their words, advocate for themselves and speak up about the issues that are important to them. I feel glad to be recognised as a #VoiceOfChange by the platform, as it means I am using my voice well, to influence positive change and encouraging other women to voice their thoughts and perspectives too." - Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi)

2) #RecordBreaker: Dutee Chand @DuteeChand



Dutee Chand, India's fastest woman clocking 100 metres in 11:24, is a #RecordBreaker both on and off the track. As the first Indian sportsperson to be open about being part of the LGBTQ+ community, she isn't afraid of unchartered waters, using her Twitter handle to address gender bias in sports. Her most Retweeted Tweet of last year came when she claimed her Summer Olympic trophy, in which she told the world 'Pull me down, I will come back stronger!'

"My well-wishers in India and across the world have given me the motivation and strength over the years to be unapologetically who I am. It gives me happiness to be able to connect with my fans and friends and let them know exactly how hard I have been working. I hope more Indian women use Twitter to speak up for themselves and get support from people and authorities across India." - Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand)

3) #Catalyst: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw @kiranshaw



Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, a first-generation entrepreneur and scientist is globally lauded for her work in the biopharmaceuticals industry. She shattered gender stereotypes in the workplace by becoming a successful entrepreneur. Now, she uses Twitter to support women across the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and create awareness about issues in and around Bengaluru where she lives.

Talking about breaking gender barriers in the corporate world and the myths around women entrepreneurs, Shaw says, "It's a myth to think that women are not bold enough to run daring businesses. It's myths that I think all of us have busted over time."

4) #TwitterTurk: Shereen Bhan @ShereenBhan



Shereen Bhan, a journalist, news anchor and Managing Editor, CNBC-TV18 uses Twitter to break a range of stories that have redefined the Indian economic landscape in recent times.

Talking about her journey and advising aspiring journalists, Bhan says, "For me Twitter is about making connections for information and with people. It's a great way to be able to tell your story and to reach out to people whom you may otherwise not be able to reach out to through the channel."

5) #TwitterDiplomat: Late Sushma Swaraj @SushmaSwaraj



An illustrious leader and India's former Minister of External Affairs, Late Sushma Swaraj had mastered the art of Twitter. She was committed to public service and used Twitter to promptly help those who directly reached out to her.

Paying tribute to her mother Late Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri speaks about her active contribution to public service through Twitter. She says, "Twitter has ensured that the government of the day across countries has now become more accountable and there's a lot of power to the people to put their point of view across to their leaders directly."

Speaking about the initiative as well as conversations by women on the platform, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director - Twitter India said, "Twitter is committed to powering positive change by fostering healthy conversations, sharing stories that inspire, and highlighting individuals who create real impact through Twitter. As a company committed to ensuring inclusivity and diversity, #IWD2020 is particularly special to us. In fact, Indians are the second largest group to follow @TwitterWomen after Americans. It is our honour to acknowledge these incredible Indian voices who make conversations on Twitter interesting and vibrant, inspiring #EveryWoman while at it."

From 2017 till now, #MeToo/#MeTooIndia, #SareeTwitter, #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, #LahuKaLagaan and #JhumkaTwitter emerged as top women conversations and movements on the platform - showcasing a strong representation of celebrations and movements on the platform. (ANI)

