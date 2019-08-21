Twitter logo
Twitter logo

Twitter crashes gobally, including India; back online

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:27 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Wednesday according to users in several parts of the world, including India. It was back online after over an hour.
According to DownDetector, a site which tracks outages, the site went down around 8 pm IST and affected places in India, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Areas in South America, Europe and North America were also hit by the outage.
Twitter users were greeted with this message "Something went wrong, try again"
Twitter went down on all platforms including Android, iOS apps.
There is no official announcement by Twitter yet and the reason behind the outage remains unkown. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:02 IST

Google Docs gets live edits feature for visually impaired users

California [USA], August 21 (ANI): Google Docs is making it easier for the visually impaired to keep track of real-time updates made by collaborators in a given document with a new feature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:58 IST

TikTok allows in-app purchases with new Hashtag Challenge Plus

Beijing [China], August 20 (ANI): Social video app TikTok has launched a new feature that allows users to shop within the app as part of a sponsored challenge.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:57 IST

FogCam, internet's oldest running web camera is shutting down on...

San Francisco [USA], August 20 (ANI): Ten days from today, FogCam, the internet's oldest running web camera, will air its final transmission from top of the San Francisco State University.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:49 IST

Apple TV Plus to launch in November at USD 10 per month: Report

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited Apple TV+ movie and TV subscription service by November.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Facebook to hire human editors for upcoming News Tab

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Facebook is reportedly planning to hire a team of human editors to work on its news initiative called News Tab, a move in contrast to its long-dependence on algorithms for news stories.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:43 IST

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered to launch in September

Tokyo [Japan], August 20 (ANI): Final Fantasy VIII is officially returning as Final Fantasy VIII Remastered with graphical enhancements and more options for customised gameplay.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:38 IST

Apple Card is now live for US customers

California [USA], August 20 (ANI): Apple Card, a special credit card by the iPhone maker, is now live for all customers in the US.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:40 IST

Spotify rolls out upgraded Premium Family Plan with Explicit...

California [USA], August 19 (ANI): Spotify announced today an upgraded Premium Family Plan, featuring an Explicit Content Filter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:29 IST

The Roku Channel adds 'Kids and Family' section

California [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Roku's home entertainment hub -- The Roku Channel -- has announced that it is expanding into kids' programming.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST

Scientists build lightweight robotic shorts for walking and running

Massachusetts [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): Scientists at Harvard University have built an innovative robotic exosuit that can assist in both walking and running.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:25 IST

Huawei's first foldable smartphone Mate X may be different than announced

Shenzhen [China], August 19 (ANI): Huawei's first foldable smartphone, Mate X, has been delayed and latest reports claim that it will feature a more powerful chip and camera than originally announced.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:15 IST

US adds 46 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): The DoC also announced the extension of its Temporary General License (TGL) allowing limited time use of goods from Huawei and affiliate companies. This license is set to expire 90 days from today, TechCrunch reports.

Read More
iocl