Twitter crashes gobally, including India; back online

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter crashed on Wednesday according to users in several parts of the world, including India. It was back online after over an hour.

According to DownDetector, a site which tracks outages, the site went down around 8 pm IST and affected places in India, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Areas in South America, Europe and North America were also hit by the outage.

Twitter users were greeted with this message "Something went wrong, try again"

Twitter went down on all platforms including Android, iOS apps.

There is no official announcement by Twitter yet and the reason behind the outage remains unkown. (ANI)

