Twitter down worldwide

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Twitter users experienced trouble logging into the microblogging site late on Thursday owing to a technical glitch on the platform.

Soon after logging in, a message popped up on the screens which read "Something is technically wrong."

The firm said it is looking into the matter and will "have things back to normal soon."

At the time, other social media sites including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram seemed to be functioning normally.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

