Twitter encourages employees to work from home amid Coronavirus scare

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 3 (ANI): In the wake of the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus, micro-blogging site Twitter has issued a notice asking its employees across the globe to work from home until any further notice.

According to CNN, the company said the same in a message shared in an official blog.

"Beginning today, we are strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they're able," CNN quoted the social media platform's chief human resources officer, Jennifer Christie as saying.

Christie further said that offices of the company will remain open and the guidance is not mandatory but the option of work-from-home is open to employees.

Twitter also said that they will be conducting a deep-cleaning drive for better protection of its employees.

Employees working in South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan offices of Twitter have been asked to take up work from home.

Earlier on Saturday, the company announced that it is suspending all the non-critical business events. (ANI)

