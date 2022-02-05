Twitter expands reply downvote feature worldwide

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Social media tech giant Twitter is expanding the 'reply downvote feature' for its users worldwide.

According to GSM Arena, the feature will be available on the web and soon arrive on iOS and Android.

With this feature, the users will be able to downvote replies to a tweet by clicking on the down arrow available next to the Like button.



The point to be taken care of is that the downvote button isn't a dislike button and won't change the order of replies. The downvotes won't be displayed publicly either, and Twitter says they will only help the company understand what kind of content its users want to see.

Twitter also shared some insights from its experiment. The social media company said that a majority of its users downvoted a reply because they found it to be offensive or irrelevant or both.

The downvote button was also frequently used by Twitter users to flag content they don't want to see, and the company said that participants of the experiment agreed that downvoting "improves the quality of conversations on Twitter," as per the statement obtained by GSM Arena. (ANI)

