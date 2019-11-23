Twitter finally fixes its 2FA setting

California [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Twitter has finally fixed a major issue with its two-factor authentication (2FA) security settings.

In an official tweet, the company wrote that Twitter will now allow users to remove their phone number from their 2FA settings. Users can also enrol in 2FA without a phone number, Mashable notes.

Twitter's 2FA had been criticised because it required users to opt into SMS based codes, which puts security at risk. Recently, the company also admitted to inadvertently using people's 2FA phone numbers for ad targeting. (ANI)

