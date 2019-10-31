Twitter is banning all political ads on platform

California [USA], October 31 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it will ban all political ads on its platform globally.



In a series of official tweets, CEO Jack Dorsey wrote that political reach should be earned not bought, stressing on how purchasing the reach can be used to influence votes, affecting the lives of millions.



He wrote that Twitter will stop candidate ads as well as issue ads which can also be purchased by candidates. The final policy will be announced by November 11 and it will be enforced globally on November 22, 2019. (ANI)

