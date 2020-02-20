Twitter makes it easier to connect your old tweets with new ones

California [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): Twitter may not be willing to give out the edit button just yet but the microblogging service is releasing a new feature that makes it easier to add a "new thought to an old tweet."

The company announced the new feature in an official tweet, explaining how it works. All you have to do is compose a tweet, pull down to view older tweets and select the one you want the newer "thought" to connect with.

Earlier this week, Twitter announced the acquisition of Chroma Labs, the company behind the Chroma Stories app. (ANI)

