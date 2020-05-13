Washington DC [USA], May 13 (ANI): In a respite for users, Twitter has added a new way to see how many people have retweeted a tweet. However, it is available on the iOS version of the app right now.
The new feature is going to organise all of the retweets with comments into a handy list, the Verge reported.
To access this feature, the user will be required to tap on a tweet and then click on the word "Retweets."
The user will then be able to see retweets broken out into two columns-- ones commenting on the retweet (or a quote tweet) and a list of retweets with no comment.
This feature will be rolled out for web app and Android in the coming weeks. (ANI)
Twitter now makes it easier to watch quote tweets on iOS
ANI | Updated: May 13, 2020 09:54 IST
