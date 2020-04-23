Twitter prioritises removal of misleading COVID-19 tweets 'that could potentially cause harm'

Washington D.C. [USA], April 23 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter has updated its COVID-19 policies in a bid to contain the spread of false information.

As mentioned by the official Twitter Safety handle, the site has "removed over 2,230 tweets containing misleading and potentially harmful content."

"Our automated systems have challenged more than 3.4 million accounts targeting manipulative discussions around COVID-19," the tweet further read.

The company also cited that they have broadened their guidance on "verified claims that incite people to engage in a harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder."

"We're prioritizing the removal of COVID-19 content when it has a call to action that could potentially cause harm," TechCrunch quoted a spokesperson for the company as saying.

With the entire world fighting against coronavirus, many social media domains have made consistent efforts on their part to ensure only relevant remains on their platforms. (ANI)

