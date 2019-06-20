Washington [USA], June 19 (ANI): Twitter has announced that it is removing the ability to tag precise location tagging in tweets.
In an official tweet, Twitter Support explained that since most people don't tag their precise location in tweets, the ability is being removed.
Users will still be able to tag precise location through Twitter's updated camera, which is helpful during live tweeting. (ANI)
Twitter removes precise location tagging in tweets
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:55 IST
