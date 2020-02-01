Twitter rolls out new reply layout on iOS

California [USA], February 1 (ANI): Twitter has added a new feature that makes it easier to identify replies to a tweet.

If someone you follow is in a conversation, you will see their reply in a different layout where it appears in threaded form in your Home timeline, as the official Twitter Support handle explained in a tweet.

The new layout makes it easier to see who is replying to who, making the engagement more structured. It is currently available on iOS but Twitter is promising to roll it out to Android soon. (ANI)

