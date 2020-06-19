Twitter rolls out 'voice' tweet for iOS

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): After introducing the Fleets feature recently, Twitter on Friday rolled out the new 'audio' tweet feature for iOS users.

According to Mashable, each audio tweet allows user to capture audio of upto 140 seconds but in case the user wants to speak more a new voice tweet begins after the time limit exceeds and forms a thread.

Users can hit the done button after completing the tweet and get back to the composer window to tweet it. (ANI)

