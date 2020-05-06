Twitter testing new layout for threaded conversations

California [US], May 6 (ANi): The microblogging platform, Twitter, on Wednesday announced it is testing a new layout for iOS and web users for threaded conversations that aim to make it clear 'who is talking to whom'.

The company, on its Twitter Support handle, tweeted: "Your conversations are the love of Twitter, so we're testing ways to make them easier to read and follow."

"Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view," it added.

In another tweet, the company said it is running a 'limited experiment' on iOS which will give users an option to revise the reply before it's published.

"When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we're running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it's published if it uses language that could be harmful," the tweet read. (ANI)

