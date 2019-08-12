Twitter tests notifications for responses to interesting tweets

California [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that will send you notifications related to a tweet you are interested in.

In an official tweet, Twitter explained that the new feature provides notifications when there is a new reply to a tweet you are following. One can choose whether to receive Top, All, or None in terms of reply alerts.

The feature is currently being tested on iOS and Android. It is unclear whether the feature will be rolled out to all versions. (ANI)

