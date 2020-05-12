Twitter to introduce labels for tweets carrying misleading Covid-19 information

Washington D.C. [USA], May 12 (ANI): Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it is introducing new labels for tweets to mark them if they are related to Covid-19 misinformation.

According to The Verge, these labels will make it easier for the users to differentiate between a verified and unverified and misleading claim related to Covid-19.

These labels will be linked to a page curated by the platform. Besides the page these labels will also link to an 'external trusted source' which will provide information about the claims that a particular tweet makes. (ANI)

