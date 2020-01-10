Twitter to test feature that limits who replies to your tweet

Las Vegas [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): With increased instances of online bullying, Twitter wants to give users more control over their engagement on the platform. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Twitter revealed that it will test a new setting that limits replies.

As Wired reports, the new setting would allow users to define who participates in their tweets or conversation. When a user sends a tweet, they will be able to limit who can reply to that tweet.

The limitations will be defined as Global - allowing anyone to reply, Group -only followers and anyone mentioned in the tweet, Panel - only those mentioned in the tweet, and Statement - no one. (ANI)

