Twitter updates its plan to remove inactive accounts

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): After it was reported that Twitter will remove accounts that have been dormant for very long, the micro-blogging site has come up with more details surrounding the plan.

The company said the process "impacts accounts in the EU only, for now."

"We've heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased. This was a miss on our part," the company tweeted on Thursday.

"We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorize accounts," it continued.

Earlier, it was reported that any account inactive for over six months could be subject to removal if customers do not log in to their accounts by December 11.

However, the company has announced that the policy is limited to the EU, it may expand to other countries over time. (ANI)

