Uttarakhand Police joins TikTok

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police Department joined TikTok, an online video creating app, for spreading safety and social relevance messages as part of their ongoing mission.

This move from the Uttarakhand Police Department came shortly after the Kerala Police Department joined the platform.

TikTok is slowly emerging as the voice of the country's police force to start conversations around various social issues as well as a forum to share citizen alerts and awareness videos.

"We believe being on TikTok gives us the opportunity to be easily approachable while allowing us to connect with the general public at a very personal level. Uttarakhand Police would like to share awareness videos related to road safety, cybersecurity, woman safety, and other social issues through this platform. We are looking forward to spreading more positivity in the state of Uttarakhand with our videos on the app," said Ashok Kumar, IPS, DG Law and Order, Uttarakhand Police.

Expressing his delight over law enforcement agencies joining the digital community, Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok said, "We feel delighted to have Uttarakhand Police on board and extend a warm welcome to them."

"As part of our commitment to India's growing digital community, it is a proud moment for us to collaborate with more and more law enforcement agencies across India and make a difference in the society through the power of our platform," he added.

Through the account, Uttarakhand Police is set to create and share videos that are expected to raise awareness among the youth on various social issues. (ANI)

