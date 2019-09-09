Vivaldi browser for mobile goes live in beta

Oslo [Norway], Sept 9 (ANI): Vivaldi has announced the launch of its browser for Android mobile devices in beta mode.

The privacy-focused browser will be available for Android version 5 and up. As the official release notes, the browser retains its design language to make it seamless on the mobile platform.

The mobile browser further comes with the ability to switch search engines in the address bar using nicknames, private tabs, tab cloning, and on-the-go sync feature. The beta version is available for download on Google Play Store. Vivaldi said that the tablet UI is in progress. (ANI)

