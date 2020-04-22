Vivaldi browser picks up ad blocking, tracking protection

Washington [USA], April 22 (ANI): Vivaldi, the privacy-focused browser, has now built-in options for blocking online trackers and advertisement.

With plenty of new additional features designed to improve performances, the browser also got updated to 3.0.

Testers of the browser told Vivaldi that an ad blocker is "imperative" to speed up page loads and also to reduce mobile data, Cnet quoted the Norway-based browser maker as saying.

On September 2019, Vivaldi had announced the launch of its browser for Android mobile devices in beta mode. (ANI)

