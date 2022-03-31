WhatsApp bringing big improvements to voice messages

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Instant messaging platform WhatsApp is bringing some major improvements to its voice messages feature.

The company said that 7 billion voice messages are being exchanged between users every day on WhatsApp.

Hence, the users will be getting support for pausing a recording of a voice message, and then resuming it when ready, as well as a draft preview function that allows for listening to a message before users send it.

A new feature will probably be out of chat playback, which allows exactly what it says on the tin: users can listen to a voice message outside of the chat it's part of, so users can multitask or read and respond to other messages.



This has to be by far the most requested feature relating to voice messages, and WhatsApp is finally bringing it.

There is also 'remember playback' coming, which seems incredibly useful too: this basically lets users pick up where they left off when they return to the chat if they pause a voice message they were listening to.

The company has also improved fast playback for forwarded messages, another self-explanatory feature that's been long overdue (since users could already play at 1.5x or 2x on 'normal' messages, but not forwarded ones).

WhatsApp also unveiled a feature that was already present in its Android app for a few weeks, and that is a waveform visualization that shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message "to help follow the recording".

All the other features mentioned above will roll out "in the coming weeks".


