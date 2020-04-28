Representative image
WhatsApp increases video call limit to eight people

ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], April 28 (ANI): WhatsApp has stepped up its video call feature to include eight people in a single video call.
The Facebook-owned instant messaging service earlier allowed only four people to interact over a video call on the medium.
According to The Verge, the updated version of the WhatsApp video call will be available to people who update their application. (ANI)

