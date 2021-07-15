WhatsApp introduces multi-device support for its beta testers

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started rolling out its one of the most-awaited feature 'multi-device support">support' for its beta testers.

According to Mashable India, WhatsApp has been developing this feature for quite some time, and this new development by the platform is currently a limited public beta test.

WABetaInfo, a popular website that pushes regular updates around the app, stated that WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and Portal "can work without an active Internet connection on a mobile phone."



The first version of the multi-device feature does not support">support additional phones, but as per Mashable India, it is possible that future updates will provide the same.

Speaking about the feature, multi-device will make it possible to link up to four devices to a WhatsApp account. To check the eligibility, a user has to open WhatsApp Web/Desktop Settings on the phone and, if the feature is enabled for the WhatsApp account, the user will see a new row called 'Multi-device beta'.

As per Mashable India, a user needs to be a member of the Beta program. (ANI)

