Whatsapp rolls out new feature to help users fact-check forwarded messages

California [US], Aug 4 (ANI): Whatsapp has rolled out a new feature, allowing users to fact-check the forwarded messages by searching it on the web.

"WhatsApp provides a special forwarded label to messages shared in chats that have been forwarded many times. These two arrows help people know when they've received a message that was not written by close contact. Earlier this year, we set limits on how many times they can be sent at once to maintain the private nature of WhatsApp," Whatsapp said in a statement.

"Today, we're piloting a simple way to double-check these messages by tapping a magnifying glass button in the chat. Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about the content they have received," it added.

The feature was made available on Monday in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK, and the US, for those on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

"This feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself," the statement read. (ANI)

