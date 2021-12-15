WhatsApp to now let users preview voice messages before sending

Washington [US], December 15 (ANI): The instant messaging app WhatsApp will soon be allowing users to preview their voice messages before sending them.



As per GSM Arena, in order to use this feature, users need to press and hold the mic icon as usual in order to record a voice message, then slide up to go into hands-free recording mode.

The next step is to tap the stop button in the centre and press play to preview your message. At last, hit the send button.

According to GSM Arena, with such new features, "it may take a while for this to roll out to every Android and iOS device out there using WhatsApp, but it is definitely on the way now." (ANI)

