WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook Messenger

San Francisco [USA], April 15 (ANI): The World Health Organisation has come up with an interactive method which uses Facebook Messenger to eradicate false information being spread about coronavirus.

The WHO will be using the reach of Facebook Messenger to provide accurate information to users.

The users will also be able to ask questions and get a quick response from the WHO's 'Health Alert' service on Messenger.

"This service will be free to use. In many of the regions hit hardest by COVID-19, total messaging through Facebook's family of apps has increased by more than 50 per cent," Facebook said in an official statement on Tuesday (local time).

The WHO's 'Health Alert' interactive service can be accessed through the WHO's official Facebook Page by selecting Send Message or through the dedicated Messenger link. (ANI)

