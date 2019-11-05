Wikipedia, Internet Archive join hands to help you verify traditional text citations online

California [USA], November 5 (ANI): As a majority of Internet users refer to Wikipedia for their regular dose of information, the company has decided to join hands with The Internet Archive to help make the free-to-edit content easy to verify.

The companies have teamed up to help users verify citations which call back to physical texts by turning them digital, Cnet reports.

As part of the collaboration, digital previews of the books cited on Wikipedia pages will be made available, making it easier for users to find and verify traditional text sources online. The Internet Archive has already turned 130,000 book references into links to 50,000 digitised books. (ANI)