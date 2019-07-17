World Emoji Day: Ford debuts pickup truck emoji because there was none

Michigan [USA], July 17 (ANI): There was no pickup truck emoji till date and Ford took upon itself the task of introducing a dedicated emoji befitting the occasion of World Emoji Day.

Today, Ford unveiled the pickup truck emoji. The proposal was submitted for the emoji in 2018 to the Unicode Consortium, TechCrunch reports.

While the pick-up truck emoji has been shortlisted for a future version of Unicode. The final list of approved emoji will be revealed in early next year. (ANI)

