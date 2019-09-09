You can now share Spotify music on Snapchat

California [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spotify users will now be able to share what their current favourite music track is to their friends on Snapchat.

In its official blog, Spotify said that all users who also use Snapchat will be able to share their favourite tracks, playlists, albums, and podcasts right to a Snapchat story.

Users can simply tap on the 'share' menu while listening to any audio content, and select Snapchat. If recipients also use Spotify, they will be able to start streaming via the context card of the Snap. Spotify will soon roll out this integration across iOS and Android devices. (ANI)

