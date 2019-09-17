You may soon make Google Search right from a screenshot

California [USA], September 16 (ANI): Google is reportedly working on merging two features of its search app that will make it possible to carry out a search from a screenshot.

As 9to5 Google reports, the latest Google app beta version 10.61 comes with a 'Smart Screenshots' feature that blends 'edit and share screenshot' with Assistant's 'what's on my screen' capability.

In addition to the editing ability, the Smart Screenshots feature offers 'Exploring with Lens' to help find visually similar items. It is unclear if the new feature will support screenshots taken within search or be systemwide. (ANI)

