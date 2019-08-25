Representative Image
Your network carrier may be slowing down online videos: Study

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:18 IST

Massachusetts [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): If you have been experiencing slower video streaming on your mobile phone, you are not alone.
Researchers at Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts found that network carriers throttle online video irrespective of time, location or network congestion. Their study found all four main US carriers, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon to be throttling, Cnet reports.
YouTube was throttled most often while Vimeo was throttled least often. All carriers throttled YouTube and Netflix. Meanwhile, AT&T said that it doesn't throttle, discriminate or degrade network performance based on content. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:16 IST

Is Apple planning to launch a new Apple Watch that is actually old?

California [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The upcoming Apple Watch may not be what everyone is expecting it to be. The company is rumoured to launch a new version of an Apple Watch that may or may not be in addition to a new Series 5.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:08 IST

Lamborghini teases possible electric hypercar

Sant'Agata Bolognese [Italy], August 24 (ANI): Lamborghini fans may be in for a surprise at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show where it is rumoured to introduce a new model.

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:08 IST

Vaping claims first life after 'unexplained lung disease': Report

Atlanta [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): A person has reportedly died from what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention speculate to be a vaping or e-cigarette related condition.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:18 IST

Facebook injected more ads on Instagram

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): If you have been seeing more ads on Instagram this year, you are not alone. Parent company Facebook reportedly instructed Instagram to increase the number of ads in the app towards the end of 2018.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:10 IST

Instagram, Reddit memes help people struggling with depression,...

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): Memes are definitely related, but they also help bring comfort to people across the world who are struggling with depression.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:07 IST

USA: FDA to perform heart surgery using computer assistance

Maryland [USA], August 23 (ANI): Over a hundred heart patients in the US will undergo trial for an innovative, computer-assisted surgery this fall.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 22:12 IST

This origami-inspired 'Rollbot' changes shape in response to heat

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): Taking inspiration from origami, Caltech and Harvard University researchers have built a multifunctional soft robot which can change shape in response to heat.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:53 IST

Google Photos now lets you copy text within images

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): Google Photos has been added with a new feature that allows users to search for photos by the text in them.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 21:52 IST

Hitting robots could put you in the wanted list

California [USA], August 23 (ANI): If you don't like the idea of security robots, you shouldn't at least hit them. They are here to help you. At least, that's what the makers of robot cops deployed in Hayward, California, believe.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:42 IST

Likee creates Guinness World Record for I-Day campaign

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform, has won the Guinness World Record for creating the largest online video album of people waving the Indian flag during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign.

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Twitter celebrates hashtag's birthday, releases list of 2019's...

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Happy Birthday hashtag! Micro-blogging site Twitter is celebrating the 12th birthday of the hashtag on Friday and to mark the occasion the platform launched an emoji to celebrate the symbol that connects communities and unifies conversations.

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:31 IST

Bose launches Portable Home Speaker with Google Assistant, Alexa support

Massachusetts [USA], August 22 (ANI): Bose announced on Thursday the Portable Home Speaker that comes with built-in support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

