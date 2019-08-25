Your network carrier may be slowing down online videos: Study

Massachusetts [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): If you have been experiencing slower video streaming on your mobile phone, you are not alone.

Researchers at Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts found that network carriers throttle online video irrespective of time, location or network congestion. Their study found all four main US carriers, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon to be throttling, Cnet reports.

YouTube was throttled most often while Vimeo was throttled least often. All carriers throttled YouTube and Netflix. Meanwhile, AT&T said that it doesn't throttle, discriminate or degrade network performance based on content. (ANI)

