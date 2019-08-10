YouTube accused of letting stars break content rules

California [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): YouTube moderators have revealed that the video service internally relaxes the norms for celebrity content creators.

According to The Washington Post, moderators accused YouTube of lenient punishments for top video creators, including Logan Paul, Steven Crowder, and PewDiePie, who roll in more money through ads in the company.

Eleven current and past moderators believe that popular creators often get special treatment in the form of relaxed guidelines prohibiting demeaning speech, bullying and other forms of graphic content. However, YouTube denied these claims, saying it enforces rules equally. (ANI)

