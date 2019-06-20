YouTube adds new AR feature to help you pick lipstick while watching beauty vloggers

California [USA], June 19 (ANI): Not sure if the lipstick shade your favourite YouTube beauty vlogger is wearing will suit you? The video platform is offering a new feature to help you out.
YouTube is introducing AR Beauty Try-On, a feature that allows viewers to virtually try on makeup while following along with YouTube creators, the official blog explained. M.A.C is one of the first brands to offer AR-based trials via beauty vloggers.
YouTube is also getting interactive 3D assets to display ads through Swirl, its first immersive display format. It promotes a more informed shopping experience by allowing users to directly zoom in or out, rotate a product, or play an animation. The new tools will be available to brands and advertisers this summer. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:47 IST
