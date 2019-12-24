YouTube adds voice search to mobile app

California [USA], Dec 24 (ANI): YouTube has rolled out a number of updates and features to its mobile app for TV screens, game consoles, and other streaming devices.

As the official blog explains, you can now use voice search on mobile devices when casting to your smart TV. The new feature allows for easy search for YouTube content on TV and supports both iOS and Android devices.

You can also watch YouTube in HDR on PS4 and PS4 Pro. This year, YouTube also rolled out a new Who's Watching feature that allows you to switch between different YouTube profiles linked to the device for a personalised experience. (ANI)

