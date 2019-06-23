YouTube doesn't want you to read nasty comments

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature that keeps the misleading and nasty comments away from immediate viewing.

As XDA Developers reports, YouTube appears to be working on a new layout of the Android app which shows a dedicated button for Comments between the Dislike and Share button.

The button leads to the comments section in an overflow window. Dragging the section refreshes the comments instead of closing it. The change appears to be rolling out in phases and is currently available in India. (ANI)

