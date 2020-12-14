'YouTube DOWN' trends on Twitter as Google's video streaming service faces outage

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Google's video streaming platform YouTube and several other features like Google Drive, and Gmail stopped functioning for several users across India on Monday evening.

This triggered several social media users to share memes on the YouTube outage which lead to the hashtag of 'YouTubeDown' trending on Twitter.

While some Twitter users expressed sadness over YouTube being down, others took the moment as an opportunity to share jokes and memes.

YouTube is one of the most used applications by tech giant Google and is also the top entertainment service provider.

A similar outage was experienced on the platform last month when the users had experienced an issue with the video streaming platform. (ANI)