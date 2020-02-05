YouTube is ditching classic web interface

California [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): YouTube will be dropping the classic web interface in March this year, three years after bringing in the redesign.

Given the legacy versions are now missing the new features and tweaks, YouTube has decided to let go of the older web interface, Engadget notes.

If you are on the older version from 2017, you will be prompted to switch to the current version. YouTube will also tell you if the browser you are using is too old to support the modern interface. (ANI)

