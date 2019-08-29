YouTube Kids to get own website

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): YouTube Kids is set to get a dedicated website, the company announced in an official blog introducing two new updates to the app.

YouTube Kids will now allow parents to select from three different age groups to choose the content for their kid. Based on the age level selection, the search results will also be limited to content recommended for kids in that age group.

Meanwhile, YouTube Kids on the Web will be launched later this week. This is likely to be an extension of the app, allowing for more device flexibility for the parents. (ANI)

