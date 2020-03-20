YouTube launches COVID-19 news shelf for authoritative content

California [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): As COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact nations and economies, tech companies in the information business are doing their bit to ensure people receive trusted information and YouTube is the latest to announce its new measures.

The official YouTube Insider account tweeted that it is launching a COVID-19 news shelf on its homepage in 16 countries to give users access to authoritative content.

The dedicated section will be expanded to more countries as well. It is unclear which all countries the feature has been extended. At the time of writing, the feature does not appear to be enabled for Indian users. (ANI)

